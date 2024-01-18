St Aloysius Gonzaga School:Talents in Cultural events

Mangalru: In Singing: Ashmith A J of Class V A was honoured with Chinnara Saurabh State Award in Karavali Kalothsava 2023-24 at B.C.Road on 30 December 2023, conducted by Kannada Samskruthi Ilake Bangalore and Chinnara Loka Mokeda Kalavider Seva Trust ® at Bantwal. He also won 2 first prizes in District Level Carnatic classical vocal music and Sugama Sangeeth conducted by State Bal Bhavan society Bangalore and Department of Women and Children Development, Government of Karnataka held on 19th December 2023 at Blabhavan Kadri, Mangaluru.

In Fashion Show: Yakshitha Sharma of Class I C participated in a Fashion show organised by the Dubai Beauty School held in Delhi on 27 December 2023 and won ‘Asia’s Kids Superstar India 2023 under Junior Category. She also participated in the National level Junior Miss India Pageant show organised by My City Event, held on 12 January 2024 and secured 1st prize in the 4-6 years age category.

The Principal and Staff congratulate these students for their outstanding achievement and wish them good luck.