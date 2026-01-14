St Aloysius University Celebrates Golden Reunion of 1974, 75, 76 Batches

Mangaluru: St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), in collaboration with the St Aloysius Alumni Association, commemorated a momentous Golden Reunion and Convocation Ceremony honoring the graduating classes of 1974, 1975, and 1976. The event, held on January 11, 2026, in the Robert Sequeira Hall, served as a celebration of the enduring connection between the esteemed institution and its alumni, paying special tribute to the milestone “Golden” batches.

The day commenced at 8:30 a.m. with a symbolic Flag Hoisting ceremony near the Admin Block. Following the ceremony, alumni gathered for a communal breakfast at Sahodaya Hall, providing an opportunity to reconnect and reminisce in a nostalgic atmosphere before the commencement of the formal program.

The formal program was expertly moderated by Dr. Severine Pinto and Mr. Abhishek Shetty, who served as Masters of Ceremony. Mr. Sunil Kunder K., Chairman of the Golden Reunion 2026, delivered the official welcome address, expressing the university’s profound pride in the lifelong accomplishments of its alumni and their return to their alma mater.

Mr. Ivan D. Frank, from the 1976 Commerce Batch, delivered the keynote address, sharing insightful reflections on the values instilled by the institution and the evolution of the university over the decades. The event was graced by the presence of Dr. B. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice President, ISR, Nitte University, who served as the Guest of Honour. Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius University, presided over the ceremony.

A central highlight of the event was the formal felicitation of 45 distinguished alumni from the milestone batches. The Vice Chancellor bestowed honors upon these individuals in recognition of their lasting contributions to their respective fields and to society at large. In addition to the Golden Batches, alumni from the 1970 (SSC) and 1971 (PUC) batches were also recognized, along with three retired teachers and a former Librarian from the 1975 & 1976 era. Each honored member was recognized for their remarkable 50-year journey since their time at the institution, marking a significant milestone in the university’s distinguished history.

The program concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks delivered by the Convener, Dr. Dinesh Nayak, who expressed sincere gratitude to the university management, the dedicated organizing committee, and the alumni for their collective efforts in making the reunion a resounding success. The presence of Dr. Ronald Nazareth, Registrar of the University, and other esteemed dignitaries further underscored the significance of the occasion. The Golden Reunion served as a testament to the enduring legacy of St Aloysius University and the lasting bonds forged within its halls.