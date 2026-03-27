St. Aloysius University Faculty Member Awarded Ph.D. for Thesis on Masculinity in Contemporary Kerala

Mangalore: Mr. Sanjoop K P, Assistant Professor in the Department of English, School of Languages & Cultural Studies at St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), has been conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy by Mangalore University. The distinction was awarded in recognition of his thesis, “Contemporary Kerala and the Production of Hegemonic Masculinity,” a scholarly work that explores the multifaceted construction and influence of dominant masculine ideals within the socio-cultural context of modern-day Kerala.

Mr. Sanjoop K P conducted his doctoral research under the expert guidance and mentorship of Dr. Parinitha, a Professor of English at Mangalore University, whose specialization lies in gender studies and postcolonial literature. His research explores the intricate ways in which societal norms, cultural practices, and historical narratives contribute to the perpetuation and evolution of hegemonic masculinity within Kerala’s specific geographical and cultural context.

The thesis is expected to make a significant contribution to gender studies, sociology, and cultural studies by offering valuable insights into the power dynamics, identity, and social relations shaping contemporary Kerala society. It analyzes the complex interplay between tradition and modernity, exploring how traditional notions of masculinity are challenged and reconfigured in response to rapid social, economic, and political transformations.

Mr. Sanjoop K P is the son of Mr. Ashokan K P and Mrs. Valsala T. He is also the husband of Mrs. Amritha C. The St. Aloysius University community extends its congratulations to Dr. Sanjoop K P on his academic achievement and anticipates his continued contributions to English studies and cultural research.