‘Some Intellectuals Criticise Others Only for Publicity’: MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Sonam Wangchuk’s Fast

Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary took a swipe at Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk over his fast, alleging that some “extremist intellectuals” seek publicity by criticising others.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Poojary said certain intellectuals have made it a permanent occupation to criticise the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to project themselves as important.

He said Prime Minister Modi, who governs with the principle of “Nation First,” naturally faces challenges from anti-national elements and terrorists. However, he added that both the Prime Minister and the country possess the strength to overcome such challenges.

Referring to Wangchuk’s protest, Poojary said that anyone undertaking a fast should clearly explain their grievances to the nation. He described the protest as a personal opinion and said Parliament provides the appropriate democratic platform to discuss issues concerning public interest. Extending support to every protest, he said, would not resolve problems.

Commenting on the proposed land acquisition in Bidadi, Poojary said farmers have made it clear that they are unwilling to part with their land. He noted that they have announced plans to stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.

He remarked that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may not have initially realised the seriousness of the issue, but should now understand the sentiments of the farmers. Urging the State Government to withdraw the acquisition proposal, he warned that failure to do so could have serious political consequences.

Poojary also alleged that the controversy surrounding the proposed organisation of Kambala in Mysuru was being unnecessarily turned into an issue against the BJP.

He recalled that during the tenure of former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, the government sanctioned Rs 5 crore for Kambala for the first time. He further noted that under former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, veteran Kambala announcer Shantaram Shetty was honoured with the Rajyotsava Award.

According to Poojary, the BJP has consistently supported the traditional buffalo race and played a significant role in strengthening the sport.

Instead of spending Rs 10 crore on organising Kambala in Mysuru, he suggested that the government hold discussions with local farmers, Kambala organisers, announcers, and other stakeholders to resolve the issue. He maintained that no one was opposing Kambala itself and that the focus should be on addressing the concerns of those directly involved.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s letter to the Centre seeking drought relief, Poojary said the BJP had not criticised the move but had only reviewed it constructively.

He said the Central Government should assess the drought situation in Karnataka and acknowledged that the State Government has every right to seek financial assistance. However, he argued that the State should first announce its own financial contribution before approaching the Centre for additional aid.

Poojary also alleged that the State Government has failed to effectively implement Central housing schemes and that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is not being properly implemented in Karnataka. While seeking Central assistance is not wrong, he said, the State Government must also fulfil its own responsibilities instead of merely writing letters to the Centre.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka, Poojary said the menace of narcotic drugs has increased, leaving parents worried about the future of students.

He alleged that incidents of murder, robbery, and other serious crimes are on the rise and cited the escape of accused persons from Kalaburagi prison as evidence of the worsening law and order situation.

He further criticised the State Home Minister, alleging that despite such serious issues, the minister was focused on the issue of RSS registration. Poojary said the government should instead prioritise preventing prison escapes, crimes against women, and the sale of narcotic substances near schools. He urged the State Government to focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.