St Aloysius University’s Suchitra Receives PhD for Research on Sustainable Women Entrepreneurs

Mangalore: St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, is pleased to announce that Ms. Suchitra, Assistant Professor within the School of Commerce, Finance and Accountancy, has been conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy. The esteemed recognition was awarded in acknowledgment of her rigorously researched and insightful thesis, entitled “Sustainable Women Entrepreneurs: A Study in Coastal Karnataka.”

Ms. Suchitra’s doctoral research delves into the multifaceted dimensions of sustainable entrepreneurship among women in the coastal region of Karnataka. Her work offers valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by women entrepreneurs seeking long-term success while upholding the principles of sustainability.

The university recognizes the significant contribution of Dr. Ramesh A. A. Pai, Research Professor at the Institute of Management and Commerce, Srinivas University, Mangaluru, for his expert guidance and mentorship throughout Ms. Suchitra’s research journey. His expertise and support were instrumental in the successful completion of this scholarly endeavor.

Ms. Suchitra is the daughter of Mr. Sudhakar and Mrs. Sunanda, residents of Kuthar, Mangaluru, and the wife of Mr. Kishore Kumar of Landlinks, Mangaluru. St Aloysius University extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Suchitra on this significant achievement and wishes her continued success in her academic pursuits. The university anticipates that her research will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, academics, and aspiring women entrepreneurs alike.