Periyadka: Two Arrested Following Alleged Assault on Students in Communal Incident

Uppinangady: Local law enforcement officials have apprehended two individuals in connection with an alleged assault on a group of students in the Periyadka area. The incident, which is being investigated as a potential hate crime, occurred on November 6, 2025, and has prompted a formal inquiry by the Uppinangady Police.

According to police reports, the initial complaint was filed by a degree student who alleges that he and a group of nine classmates, comprising both male and female students, were accosted while en route to visit a fellow student who was unwell and resting at his residence in Periyadka.

The complainant stated that, on the morning in question, two men intercepted the group while riding a motorcycle. The individuals reportedly inquired about the students’ identities, including their names, academic institutions, and places of residence. Subsequently, the men allegedly voiced objections to students from disparate communities walking together, directing abusive and communally charged language toward the group. The complaint further alleges that one of the students was physically assaulted during the encounter.

The accused have been identified as Mustafa and his motorcycle passenger, Mustafa Periyadka. They have been formally charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 Sections 126(2) [Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony], 352 [Assault or use of criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation], 351(2) [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty], 115(2) [Abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed in consequence of abetment], and 353(2) [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty when that person is a public servant], as documented in Crime No. 107/2025 at the Uppinangady Police Station.

Authorities have confirmed that both suspects are currently in custody, and an active investigation into the matter is ongoing.