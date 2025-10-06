St Anthony Ashram Unveils Grand Marian Exhibition for Rosary Month

Mangaluru: In a beautiful tribute to the month dedicated to the Holy Rosary, St Anthony Ashram in Jeppu has become a beacon of Marian devotion, inaugurating a special two-day exhibition on Monday evening, October 6, 2025. The event, now one of the annual devotional features at St Anthony Ashram, was coordinated by Fr Ivan Madtha to deepen the love and devotion of the faithful towards Our Lady of the Rosary.

The exhibition was formally blessed and inaugurated by Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Mangalore. In his inaugural address, Bishop D’Souza highlighted the immense spiritual power of the Rosary. “In all her apparitions, Mary’s message has been one of repentance and prayer,” he stated, urging the attendees to embrace the Rosary as a vital tool for life’s transformation and the journey toward heaven.

The exhibition is meticulously organized by Fr. Ivan Madtha and Marian Sodality, with the full support of the host institution, led by Rev. Fr. J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Ashram, along with Fr. Praveen Amrith Martis and Fr. Nishanth Rodrigues.

Fr. Ivan Madtha, who has now organized 17 such exhibitions, shared the purpose behind the initiative. “The goal is to help people know Mother Mary more, to love her, and to inculcate her devotion and seek her intercession for our heavenly journey,” he said.

The exhibition showcases a vast and diverse collection of Marian artifacts, including:

Approximately 50 different varieties of rosaries.

A wide array of scapulars, medals (including miraculous medals), posters, and artifacts.

Eighty different biblical statues and depictions of Marian apparitions, including unique statues for each litany invocation.

A collection of crosses, signifying the deep connection between Mary and the Cross.

A selection of Marian literature for spiritual reading.

Adding to the immersive experience, a video produced by the Canara Communication Centre is being screened for visitors. The video details the history of the Rosary, approved Marian apparitions, and various Marian images from around the world.

Concluding Day Programme

The culmination of the two-day devotional program will take place on Tuesday, October 7th. The evening’s schedule is as follows:

5:30 PM: Holy Rosary and Marian hymns.

6:00 PM: Word of God and reflection by Rev. Fr. Ivan Madtha.

6:30 PM: A devotional candlelight procession.

7:00 PM: Fellowship meal for all attendees.

The Marian exhibition will remain open for public viewing in the Ashram’s museum until its conclusion at 8:00 PM. All are cordially invited to participate in the concluding ceremonies.