Udupi District Amateur Cycling Association Secures Gold and Bronze Medals at State Level Competition, Three Cyclists Selected for Nationals

Belagavi: The newly established Udupi District Amateur Cycling Association (UDACA) marked its inaugural appearance at the 16th Karnataka State Level Road Cycling Competition with a resounding success, securing one gold and one bronze medal. The competition, held in Belagavi, also saw the selection of three UDACA cyclists for the upcoming national-level Road Cycling Competition.

Ms. Gliona D’Souza demonstrated exceptional prowess in the women’s open competition, clinching the gold medal. In the men’s under-23 category, Mr. Hardik Rai secured the bronze medal, finishing third in a highly competitive field. Both Ms. D’Souza and Mr. Rai have earned selection to represent Karnataka at the national-level Road Cycling Competition scheduled to be held in Orissa in November.

Adding to the association’s achievements, Mr. Neel D’Souza has also been selected for the national-level Road Cycling Competition in the men’s under-23 age category, a testament to his outstanding performance throughout the state-level event.

Beyond the medal winners, the UDACA team, comprising Mr. Srinidhi Urala, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Mrs. Shubha, Mr. Darshil, and Mr. Joshua Fernandes, garnered attention for their commendable performances amidst the challenging competitive environment. Their dedication and efforts contributed significantly to the association’s overall success.

Furthermore, Mr. Hardik Rai has received the distinct honor of representing the state of Karnataka in the National MTB Cycling Competition, set to take place in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, later this month.

Dr. Gururaj K, the president and coach of the UDACA team, Dr. Syed Mustafa Hasani, the team manager and vice president, and Mr. Deepak Kumar, the treasurer and sports coordinator, were present to support the team and receive the awards.

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Vivek Rao Patil, Member of the Legislative Council, Mr. G.V. Patil, President of the State Cycling Association, Mr. Sreeshaila M. Kurani, State Secretary, Mr. Raju Biradar, Director, and Mr. Ramesh Pujari, Convener. Their participation underscored the significance of the event and provided further encouragement to the participating athletes.

The Udupi District Amateur Cycling Association’s impressive debut at the state level signifies a promising future for cycling in the Karavali and the association looks forward to continued success at the national level.