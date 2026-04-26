St Anthony’s Charity Institutes Honors Supporters on ‘Benefactors’ Day’

Mangaluru: St Anthony’s Charity Institutes, Jeppu, celebrated ‘Benefactors’ Day’ on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Sambhram Hall, as a mark of gratitude to the numerous donors and well-wishers who support the mission of the ashram. The celebration commenced with a Thanksgiving Eucharistic Celebration led by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha reflected on the theme “Jesus the Good Shepherd.” He drew a poignant parallel between the biblical Good Shepherd and the institute’s benefactors. “The benefactors of St Anthony’s are like the Good Shepherd; they sacrifice their resources, wealth, and goodwill to shoulder the pain of the orphans and the destitute,” the Bishop remarked. He further noted that their compassionate hearts provide the love, care, and companionship that the “little ones of Jesus” deeply crave.

Following the Mass, a formal stage programme was held in the Sambhram Hall. Fr Praveen Amrith Martis, the Administrator, welcomed the gathering, followed by a prayer song from the students of St Anthony’s. The Director, Fr J.B. Crasta, presented a report on the Charity Institutes’ current activities and future projects, highlighting the impact of the donors’ contributions.

On behalf of the benefactors, Mrs Lavita Castelino shared her testimony, stating that she found spiritual healing and consolation through her visits to St Anthony’s Ashram. She described the institute as a place of solace and comfort for all visitors.

During the event, the Bishop felicitated Manisha Pinto for her outstanding achievement in securing a rank in Nursing. In a gesture of appreciation, the Bishop also distributed tokens of gratitude to the benefactors present.

A special highlight of the programme was the celebration of the Bishop’s birthday (April 27). The Director and the management, on behalf of the ashramites and the gathered guests, greeted Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, felicitating him and wishing him a happy birthday.

In his presidential address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha expressed his heartfelt thanks to the donors, the Director, and the management of the ashram. He emphasized that the generosity and gratefulness shown by the benefactors toward the residents of St Anthony’s Ashram are invaluable and would be rewarded by the Almighty.

The event featured cultural performances, including a band performance by St Anthony’s students led by Joston and a dance by Shainal and her group. The programme, compered by Mr Lanwin D’Souza, concluded with a vote of thanks by Fr Vivian Rodrigues. Fr Gilbert D’Souza led the prayer before the fellowship lunch, which was served to all attendees.