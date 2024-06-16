St Joseph’s School Annual Prize Day – Celebrating Excellence and Achievement

Bengaluru: The Annual Prize Day at St. Joseph’s School was a spectacular event, filled with moments of pride, celebration, and recognition. Held on 15th June 2024, Saturday. The occasion brought together our esteemed guests Mr Anil John Sequeira, the youngest Civil Judge, Rector Fr Joseph D’Souza, Principal Fr Rohan D’Almeida, Vice Principal Sr. Sheena, and Coordinators to honour the outstanding achievements of the academic year 2023-24.

The event commenced with the grandeur inauguration of the Decennial Year a decade of excellence. A warm welcome highlighted the significance of the celebration in various spheres of academic and extracurricular activities. This was followed by an invocation prayer dance, a soulful music rendition, and a play on the life story of Kalpana Chawla setting a tone. The distribution of awards was the highlight of the ceremony, where students were acknowledged for their remarkable accomplishments across different categories.

A distinguished Dignitary conveyed a motivational speech that emphasised to dream big, strive hard and success shall follow. Fr Principal spoke on 7 stepping stones to achieving success.

The Annual Prize Day served not only as a platform to honour excellence but also as an opportunity to inspire and motivate students to reach greater heights in their academic pursuits and personal endeavor. As the ceremony drew to a close, the air was filled with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

In conclusion, the Annual Prize Day was a resounding success, it was a momentous occasion that will be remembered fondly for years to come.

A message of appreciation from a parent:

The event was well organised. The Chief Guest and Principal’s address were very thoughtful and relatable. Also, the student’s play on Kalpana Chawla was truly inspiring. Kudos to the entire organizing committee.