St. Mary’s Mangalorean Community, Dubai, Announces Executive Core Committee for 2026 – 2028

Dubai, UAE: St. Mary’s Mangalorean Community Dubai (SMMC) has announced the formation of its Executive Core Committee for the term 2026-2028, marking a new chapter in leadership, service, and community engagement for the Konkani-speaking Catholics of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai.

The new Executive Core Committee was announced during the Konkani Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai, and took oath under the leadership and guidance of Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes OFM Cap, Spiritual Director of SMMC Dubai.

Mr. Boniface Carlo has been appointed as the coordinator. He will lead the newly appointed office bearers for the different portfolios, hailing from various parishes in the Mangalore and Udupi diocese.

Continuing a Legacy of Faith, Culture, and Service

Since its inception in 2013, St. Mary’s Mangalorean Community Dubai has played a pivotal role in bringing together the Mangalorean Konkani Catholic community in Dubai. Over the years, SMMC Dubai has served as an important platform for Konkani liturgy, cultural celebrations, family participation, youth engagement, charitable outreach, community service, and welfare.

For the Mangalorean Catholic diaspora living in the UAE, SMMC Dubai continues to be a meaningful link to faith, language, tradition, and community identity. Through its spiritual, cultural, and social initiatives, the organisation has consistently worked to preserve the rich heritage of the Mangalorean Catholic community while encouraging active participation in the life of the Church.

Executive Core Committee for 2026–2028

The newly appointed Executive Core Committee brings together members with diverse parish backgrounds, community experience, and a shared commitment to service. The team will work collectively to support liturgical services, volunteer coordination, community communication, outreach programmes, cultural activities, youth participation, and welfare initiatives.

The Executive Core Committee for the 2026–2028 term is as follows:

Name Designation Native Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes Spiritual Director Nellikar Boniface Carlo Coordinator Agrar Kevin Milan Sequeira Vice Coordinator Allipade Veena J Dsilva Secretary Udyavar Praveen Sequeira Treasurer Siddakatte Anoosh Dsilva Liturgical Coordinator Bajal Sandeep Mathias Asst. Liturgical and Outreach Coordinator Udupi Preema Martis Eucharistic Ministry Coordinator Moodubelle Newton Britto Volunteer Coordinator Honnavar Ashwini Dsouza Asst. Volunteer Coordinator Karkal Town Jason Miranda Media Coordinator Samsi Nilesh Joy Dias Sports and Cultural Coordinator Puttur Denzil Ralph Moras Asst. Sports and Cultural Coordinator Paldane Ashwin Pinto Konkan Yuva Coordinator Mogarnad JMJ Prayer Group Coordinator

Renewed Focus for the New Term

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes OFM Cap commended the outgoing committee for their dedicated and selfless service to the community. He also encouraged the newly appointed team to carry forward the mission of SMMC Dubai with humility, commitment, determination, and passion.

The 2026–2028 committee will focus on strengthening community unity, encouraging greater participation in Konkani liturgy, supporting families and youth, promoting cultural identity, and continuing charitable and welfare initiatives for the benefit of the community.

Mr. Boniface Carlo, the newly appointed Coordinator of SMMC Dubai for the 2026–2028 term, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the new committee and reaffirmed their commitment to serve the community with unity, faith, and dedication.

The new leadership team is expected to build on the strong foundation laid by previous committees while bringing renewed energy, collaboration, and commitment to the service of the Church and the Mangalorean Catholic community in Dubai.

With the appointment of the 2026–2028 Executive Core Committee, SMMC Dubai looks forward to another meaningful term of faith-filled service, unity, and community growth.