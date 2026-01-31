St Raymond Convent Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Gratitude and Joy

Mangaluru: St Raymond Convent, Vamanjoor, commemorated its Golden Jubilee on Saturday, January 31, 2026, marking 50 years of dedicated service in faith, education, and healing. The event celebrated the enduring presence and service of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore, in the region.

The Jubilee was a moment to reflect on God’s unwavering love and the tireless efforts of generations of Bethany Sisters who have embodied the charism of compassionate love for the poor, simplicity, and selfless service.

Established in 1976, St Raymond Convent, named after St Raymond of Penyafort, the patron saint of the Founder, began its mission under the leadership of Sr Louise, the first superior, along with Sr Veronica, Sr Afflicta, Sr Genevira, and Sr Alphonsine.

The Eucharistic Celebration, held at 10:00 am, was officiated by Rev Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore. In his homily, Msgr Noronha quoted Pope Francis, emphasizing the indispensable role of religious sisters and consecrated laywomen within the Church. He expressed profound gratitude for the Sisters’ unwavering commitment to serving the poor, marginalized, and neglected children over the past half-century, particularly through their dedication to education in the Vamanjoor area. Msgr Noronha further noted that the Jubilee was a celebration of love within the convent, of blessings received, of time dedicated to prayer, and of lives committed to bearing, caring, and sharing, all underpinned by God’s enduring faithfulness. He recalled the foresight of Mgr Raymond, the founder of the Bethany Congregation, and highlighted the Sisters’ presence as a continuous source of goodness and grace within the community.

The Jubilee felicitation program was presided over by Rev Sr M Rose Celine BS, Superior General of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany. Sr Rose Celine acknowledged the unwavering courage of the pioneers and all the sisters who have dedicated their lives to advancing God’s Kingdom, making Bethany’s presence deeply felt in Vamanjoor and its surroundings. She fondly reminisced about her presence at the canonical erection of the community in 1976. She expressed her gratitude for the dedicated service of all Provincial Superiors, Superiors, and every member who has served St Raymond Convent in various capacities. Sr Rose Celine also congratulated Sr Lavita BS and all the members of St Raymond Convent for their faithful commitment to caring for the elderly Sisters and for carrying forward the vision of the Founder, Mgr Raymond.

Rev Sr Lilly Pereira BS, Provincial Superior of Mangalore Province, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. In her address, she gratefully acknowledged Dr Paul Fernandes, a generous friend of the Founder, for his invaluable gift of land, a gesture that continues to bear fruit in the mission today. Sr Lilly extended her appreciation for the constant support and guidance of the Superiors General, Regional Superiors, Provincial Superiors, the Superiors who faithfully served the community, and every sister whose quiet sacrifices have strengthened the mission around Vamanjoor. She emphasized that the sisters, without seeking recognition, have nurtured and expanded the mission through their words, Gospel values, and compassionate actions. Their quiet dedication and value-based service stand as a testament to the spirit of the congregation, inspiring all to cherish and continue this noble mission.

Fr James D’Souza, the parish priest of St Joseph the Worker Church, Vamanjoor, also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the sisters for their dedicated service to the Church in various capacities.

A documentary film was presented, tracing the history of the Convent from its inception to the present day. This Golden Jubilee serves as a celebration of thanksgiving for lives touched, faith nurtured, and hope renewed, recalling five decades of steadfast love, commitment, and service to humanity. The presence of clergy, religious sisters, BLA members, well-wishers, and faithful added grace and solemnity to the celebration.

Sr Lavita Moras, BS, the Superior, warmly welcomed all attendees. Sr Sharon Preethi and Sr Sushmitha served as the Masters of Ceremonies, and Sr Royline proposed the vote of thanks. The celebration concluded with a meal served to all.