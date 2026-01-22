St. Vincent De Paul Society Marks a Century of Service in Mangalore Diocese with Centenary Valedictory Ceremony

Mangalore: The St. Vincent De Paul Society (SVP), a globally recognized Catholic lay organization dedicated to serving the poor and marginalized, is preparing to commemorate 100 years of unwavering service within the Mangalore Catholic Diocese. A Centenary Valedictory Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the Father Muller Convention Centre, marking a significant milestone in the Society’s history in the region.

The Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, will preside over the ceremony. Mr. Juan Manuel Buergo Gomez, the International President of SSVP, will travel from Spain to participate as the Chief Guest. Distinguished Guests of Honour include the Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese; Mr. Jude Mangalraj, President of the SSVP National Council; and Mr. Joseph Pandian, International Ombudsman.

The event will also be graced by Mr. Ivan D’Souza of the Karnataka Legislative Council; Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; and Mr. Joseph Elias Menezes, a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, all serving as Guests of Honour. Also present on the dais will be Mr. Santiago Manickam, National Secretary of SSVP, Ms. Asha Vaz, and youth representative Mr. Alister Nazareth.

Founded in Mangalore at Bendur Church on January 10, 1926, the St. Vincent de Paul Society rapidly expanded its presence, establishing units at Milagres, Rosario Cathedral, and Bejai Church within the same year. The Society’s fundamental mission revolves around providing discreet and dignified assistance to the poor and needy through personal visits and targeted support.

Currently, the Mangalore Central Council oversees 111 units, each committed to supporting a minimum of five families within their respective communities, offering them comprehensive care and integration as valued members. The Society presently supports 623 adopted families, encompassing 1,765 individuals. Comprising 1,618 members across its 111 units and two youth units, the SSVP operates with a commitment to quiet, impactful service, prioritizing the well-being of those it serves.

The Society has also forged a successful collaboration with Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore, and Thumbay, facilitating free medical treatment and dialysis care for members of adopted families.

To further commemorate its centenary, the St. Vincent De Paul Society has initiated two key projects: ‘Shikop,’ an educational support program providing financial assistance for higher studies to approximately 405 students from adopted families, and ‘Aasro,’ a project offering financial aid to 100 families for the construction or renovation of their homes.

During the valedictory function, the SSVP–Trinity Kidney Care Project, supported by Joseph E. Menezes’s Trinity Medicare Services Trust, Udupi, will be inaugurated. This project aims to provide essential medicines and dialysis assistance to kidney patients in need.

A Legacy of Service: The History of the St. Vincent De Paul Society

The Society was established in 1833 in Paris, France, by Blessed Frederic Ozanam, then 22 years old, and six companions. Today, the Society has a global presence, operating in 158 countries with over 800,000 members and more than one million volunteers. In India, the Society was founded in Mumbai in 1863 and currently comprises 7,225 units with 65,546 members.

Key members present at the press briefing included Mr. Joe Coelho, President of the Central Council; Mr. Ligoury Fenandes, Secretary of the Central Council; Mr. Clarence Machado, Treasurer of the Central Council; Mrs. Philomena Menezes, Convener of the Centenary Celebration Committee; and Mr. Loyd Rego, Convener of the Media Committee.

The St. Vincent De Paul Society’s centenary celebration underscores its enduring commitment to serving the vulnerable and upholding the principles of compassion, dignity, and social justice within the Mangalore Diocese and beyond.