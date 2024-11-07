Stage Set For Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024

Mangalore: The stage is all set for the most awaited Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 to be held on November 10, Sunday as thousands of young and old running enthusiasts will hit the streets of the city.

Organized by the Mangalore Runners Club, the mega event which is being conducted on international standards and recognized by International Marathon Regulatory Bodies, is expected to be participated by over 5000 runners from across the country and beyond. The competitive event is being organized in diverse age groups ranging from the age of 8 to 80. While an overwhelming response has come from girl and women runners, the event will have participation from 18 Indian states and 5 foreign countries including Japan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Switzerland, and Spain.

Mr. Abhilash Dominic, Race Director of the event provided detailed information about the various aspects of the marathon. The race would commence from Mangala Stadium extending through a scenic route till Tannirbhavi. Race start timings is meticulously planned to ensure a smooth flow of participants across all categories. The participants were requested to plan their arrival at the venue according to their respective race category start time to ensure a stress-free start to the race.

Mr. Dominic emphasized that participants’ safety and well-being are the organiser’s top priority and called out the participants to ensure good health and physical preparedness to run on race day. The participants can look forward to a warm-up to get them race-ready and scrumptious breakfast post-race. To further enhance the running experience, experienced pacers will be strategically placed along the course, guiding participants towards achieving their personal bests and fostering a supportive atmosphere.

Additionally, a comprehensive route map was provided, highlighting key landmarks and support stations along the way. The race features the following categories: Full Marathon (42.195 km), 20 miler, Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10 KM, 5 KM, 2K Gammath Run, and Student run. A free ferry ride from the Tannirbhavi boat jetty back to Mangala Stadium is also being provided for 10K category participants. Mr. Dominic also announced that prize money of 12 lakh rupees will be awarded across various age categories and race distances.

The bib and race kit distribution will be held on Nov 7th between 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Nov 8th- 9th between 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM on the 3rd floor, Fiza by Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, Mangalore.

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal, IPS, has ordered temporary traffic diversions from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Restrictions will be in place on major routes leading to and from Narayana Guru Circle and other key junctions along the marathon route. Alternate routes have been arranged, and all vehicles are advised to follow these detours to avoid disruptions.

Mr. Dominic invited the enthusiastic support and cooperation of the participants and the public on the day of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024. With the support and collaboration of the sponsors, partners, participants, and the public, the race director and members of the Mangalore Runners Club are looking forward to this marathon being a grand success and a memorable celebration of our community spirit.

Abhilash Dominic, Race Director, NMM-24, Ramesh Babu, Director – Participant Experience, NMM-24 and Abhishek Hegde, Director of Marketing, Niveus Solutions were Present at the Press Conference.