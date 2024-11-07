Three Arrested for Serial Shop Theft in Manipal

Udupi: In a significant breakthrough, the Manipal police apprehended three individuals on November 6 who were suspected of orchestrating a series of shop thefts in the Manipal area, specifically near Shimbra Bridge.

The arrested have been identified as Manjunath Chidanandappa Narateli, 24, from Gadag in Koppal district, Prasad, 22, hailing from Hattiangadi in Kundapur taluk, and a 20-year-old known as Kishan. Authorities reported that the trio is believed to be involved in multiple thefts that have plagued local businesses over the past few weeks.

During the investigation, police recovered a vehicle valued at approximately ₹500,000, which is believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes. The arrests come after a thorough investigation initiated in response to rising concerns among shopkeepers regarding security and vandalism.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as efforts continue to curb criminal activities in the area. The police have indicated that further investigations are underway to determine whether the suspects are linked to additional incidents of theft in the region.