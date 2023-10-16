Stalled Work on New Kulur Bridge across NH 66 Expedited says MP Kateel

Mangaluru: The construction of the twin one-way bridges with six lanes, across the Phalguni River at Kulur, has been halted temporarily, due to a dispute with the contractor, The construction of a six-lane bridge in the middle of the existing two bridges, connecting Udupi and Mangaluru, was taken up by Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd, at an approximate cost of Rs 57 crore. The bridge works were supposed to be completed last year. The foundation stone for the bridge was laid in virtual mode, by the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkeri, in December 2020.

Presently, there is a bowstring bridge on the left-hand side, which was built in 1952. The NHAI, about three years ago, had undertaken structural strengthening measures, after it developed potholes and craters on its surface, as well as approach roads. A RCC girder bridge is on the right-hand side, towards traffic heading to Udupi. Earlier, Aaarve Associates were appointed as consultants by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and submitted a report, stating the need for reconstruction of the bowstring bridge, and rehabilitation of the RCC girder bridge.

A detailed project report was carried out and submitted for the construction of a six-lane bridge in the middle of the existing two bridges. Further on the left-hand side, a new service road bridge was proposed for traffic heading to Mangaluru by strengthening the existing arch bridge. The existing bridge on the right-hand side was to be rehabilitated and used as the service road for traffic heading to Udupi. The total project length is 776 metres, while the main bridge and the service road bridges will be 186 metres long. The existing arch bridge structure will continue to remain as it is.

Now, the stalled work on the new six-lane bridge on NH-66 across the Phalguni River has resumed after the completion of a re-tender process, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Briefing the reporters after inspecting various works initiated by the Mangaluru Smart City Mission Limited (MSCL) in the city, he said that the construction of a new bridge was stalled after the previous bidder had failed to complete the project worth Rs 57 crore, due to a financial crunch. “A fresh tender was floated, and the work has begun. Initiatives will be taken to expedite the work on the bridge,” he said.