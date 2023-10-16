Road Underbridge at Jeppu- Mahakali Padpu Railway Level Crossing Ready by May 2024

Road Underbridge (RuB) at Jeppu- Mahakali Padpu Railway Level Crossing Ready by May 2024



Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has appealed to the Southern Railway to complete the work of road underbridge (RuB) at the Jeppu-Mahakali Padpu railway level crossing by March 2024. Speaking after inspecting the ongoing works under Smart City Mission, on Saturday, Kateel said that he has directed officials of the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) to complete the approach road to the RuB by May 2024.

“The RuB is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 49.9 crore. In fact, the railways has promised to complete the work on RuB at Mahakali Padpu by May 2024. Meanwhile, MSCL has plans to complete the approach road by April 2024 as per the tender conditions. I have appealed to the railway to complete the work by March and MSCL to complete the work on the approach road by January,” the MP said.

He further said “The MSCL has already completed 55 works. Out of the Rs 1,000 crore grant received under Smart City Mission, Rs 745 crore has been utilised. Four works, being taken up under PPP mode under Smart City Mission, are also progressing,”.

On the four-lane road from Padil to Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle), the MP said that works related to 24×7 drinking water supply scheme (Jalasiri), utility shifting by the GAIL, Mescom and BSNL are pending completion on the stretch. “I have directed the officials to expedite the work on the stretch after the shifting of the utility,” added MP Kateel..