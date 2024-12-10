State-Level Lawyers’ Cricket and Throwball Tournament to be Held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Bar Association has announced a state-level cricket and throwball tournament for lawyers, scheduled to take place from December 13 to 15 at Nehru Maidan and NMPT Stadium in Panambur. This inaugural event aims to foster camaraderie among legal professionals while also raising awareness about the pressing campaign for a High Court bench in Mangaluru.

During a press conference held at the Court Advocate’s Office, N.N. Hegde, a prominent member of the association, outlined the significance of the tournament. He emphasized that lawyers from each district have been invited to participate, thereby bolstering support for the ongoing movement advocating for a High Court bench that would serve not only Mangaluru but also surrounding districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu.

The cricket tournament will feature 36 teams, while 10 teams will compete in the throwball event. The competition will formally commence on December 13 at 8:00 AM, with the opening ceremony to be graced by esteemed senior advocates, including T.N. Poojary, M.V. Shankar Bhat, and B. Ibrahim. The following day, December 14 at 5:30 PM, a host of dignitaries, including Speaker U.T. Khader and district MPs and MLAs, will attend the event. The tournament’s conclusion will be marked by a valedictory function on December 15 at 2:30 PM, which will include the presence of High Court judges Mohammed Nawaz, Vishwajith Shetty, and C.M. Abdul Nazeer, among others.

In his address, Hegde reiterated the association’s demand for the establishment of a High Court bench in Mangaluru, highlighting its potential benefits for the local populace. He urged all MLAs to address the issue during the upcoming Belagavi session, calling for adequate budget allocations to facilitate the establishment of the bench. A delegation from the Bar Association is scheduled to meet the Chief Minister in Belagavi on December 18 to submit a formal memorandum supporting this initiative.

The tournament exemplifies the Mangaluru Bar Association’s commitment to fostering community spirit and enhancing legal advocacy, as members continue to rally for enhanced judicial infrastructure in the region. The prize distribution ceremony is expected to take place at 8:30 PM on December 15, marking a celebratory conclusion to this significant event.