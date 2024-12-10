Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti Urges Indian Government to Act on Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Mangaluru: The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti has called upon the Government of India to take decisive action in response to the recent spate of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. During a press conference held in Mangaluru, prominent leaders of the organization expressed their deep concern over the safety of the Hindu minority in the neighboring country and urged the Indian government to consider military intervention if necessary.

Chinmaya Krishna Das Swamiji, a key figure in the Sant Samiti, has reportedly been arrested amid rising tensions. The group highlighted that the Hindu community in Bangladesh has faced continuous violence from extremist elements, prompting calls for the Indian government to issue a stern warning to Bangladesh. The Sant Samiti leaders went so far as to suggest that, should the situation not improve, India should contemplate annexing Bangladesh to ensure the protection of Hindus.

Mahamandaleshwar Vidyananda Saraswathi, the Karnataka state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, criticized the Waqf Act, stating that it has led to significant anxiety among the populace. He claimed that the legislation has resulted in the looting of properties belonging to various religious institutions and farmers, calling for its repeal to safeguard these assets.

The Sant Samiti also advocated for a separate partition for Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing that continued atrocities against the community would trigger a nationwide rally and a fierce struggle for their rights. The press conference featured several notable figures, including Sri Shivajnamayee Saraswathi of Om Sri Math, Sri Mahabaleshwara Saraswathi Swamiji, and Sri Rajesh Nath Guruji, among others.

As the situation develops, the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti remains resolute in its demand for the Indian government to take immediate and effective measures to protect Hindus both in Bangladesh and within India.