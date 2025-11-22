State-Level Shuttle Badminton: Two Boys from Global Arena Clinch First Place, Girl Bags Second

Mangaluru: Students of Global Sports Arena, Vamanjoor, delivered an impressive performance at the Karnataka State-Level Sports Meet held on November 17 at the Mahatma Gandhi District Indoor Stadium, Raichur. The event was organized jointly by the Raichur District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of School Education, and the Office of the Field Education Officers.

In the Under-14 Boys category, Jashan Raj and Namish N.K. secured First Place, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork. Notably, Jashan Raj has been selected to represent Karnataka at the National-level competition.

In the Under-17 Girls category, Rionna Monteiro secured Second Place, adding to the academy’s medal tally.

Jashan Raj is the son of Ravindra Polali and Priya of Vamanjoor; Namish N.K. is the son of Nithin Karkera and Shwetha, also from Vamanjoor. Rionna Monteiro is the daughter of Naveen Roshan Monteiro and Shanti Monteiro.

The management and coaches of Global Sports Arena congratulated all three young athletes on their outstanding achievements and wished them continued success in future tournaments.