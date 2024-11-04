Stop registrations & land transactions of Waqf Board: K’taka LoP to Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Jagadambika Pal on Monday and demanded to stop all registrations of the Waqf Board.

“In the wake of the recent atrocities by Karnataka Waqf Board, I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagadambika Pal, urging them to instruct the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to immediately stop all registrations and land transactions involving Waqf Board in Karnataka,” he said.

Ashoka stated in the letter that the development has come to light following farmers claiming that in Vijayapura district they have served notice to acquire 15,000 acres of land.

“Reportedly, the Waqf Board is attempting to register approximately 10,000 acres in each district across the state in a clandestine manner. This rush to register lands under the Waqf Board is resulting in thousands of poor families and farmers losing ancestral lands,” he said.

He added that the Waqf Board has claimed ownership of temple lands, monasteries, and other Hindu religious institutions, with even Hindu cremation grounds reportedly being listed as Waqf property.

“The claims by the Waqf board include 1.28 acres belonging to the historic Virakta Math in Sindagi, the Someshwara Temple in Vijayapura, and the Birdevara Gudi in Kalaburagi. This has led to fears among farmers that they might lose their lands,” he said.

He urged that merely withdrawing notices is insufficient and demanded that farmers’ names be restored in property records and that the 1974 gazette notification be repealed.

“This has caused public unrest, leading to violence and riots in places like Haveri. In light of these events, Ashoka has urged the JPC to engage with Karnataka’s Chief Secretary and immediately halt the registration of Waqf-related lands,” he said.

He pointed out that the Central government has established the JPC to draft the Waqf Amendment Bill with a focus on ensuring efficient and transparent management of Waqf properties.

“However, the state government and Waqf Board in Karnataka are attempting to alter revenue records and acquire ownership of farmers’ lands,” Ashoka stated.

“I am writing this to bring to your attention the recent developments in Karnataka where hasty attempts are made to register lands claimed by the Waqf board perhaps in anticipation of the amendment that Joint Parliamentary Committee could bring to the Waqf Act,” he stated.

Ashoka noted that as part of this pre-emptive attempt, the state government and Waqf board have reportedly begun altering land revenue records, transferring ownership of farmers’ lands to the Waqf board.

“This hurried whitewashing and registering of unjust claims of land to Waqf boards will deprive thousands of farmers and poor people of Karnataka of their just and ancestral property rights,” he said.



