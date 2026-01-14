Street vendor beaten up after being mistaken for illegal Bangladeshi, probe underway

Patna: An incident of assault and robbery allegedly triggered by identity-based suspicion has come to light in Katihar district in Bihar.

The incident occurred in the Pothiya police station area, where a street vendor was allegedly assaulted and robbed after being accused of being a Bangladeshi.

The victim, Akmal Hussain (25), a resident of Simaria village, earns his livelihood by selling utensils door-to-door in nearby villages.

According to his complaint, the incident happened on January 11 at around 5 p.m., when he had gone to Chakla village to vend utensils.

Hussain stated that two men arrived at the spot on a bicycle and asked for his name.

After he identified himself, the men allegedly abused him verbally, calling him an “outsider” and a “Bangladeshi”. He alleged that they then assaulted him with sticks and iron rods.

During the assault, the attackers allegedly snatched Rs 12,000 in cash from his pocket and fled. The victim further claimed that the assailants accused him of being one of “Bangladeshi vendors who harass women”.

Following the incident, Hussain filed a written complaint at the Pothiya police station and also approached the Kodha Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) seeking justice. Two individuals have been named in the complaint.

Confirming the development, Kodha SDPO Ranjan Kumar said that the police have received a formal complaint and that two accused have been identified.

“The matter is under investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken. Arrests will be made soon. An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS Act has been lodged in Pothiya police station,” the SDPO said.

Reacting to the incident, Mohammad Sagir, National President of the Shershahwadi Vikas Manch, expressed concern over what he described as growing attacks on members of the Shershahwadi community.

“After recent developments in Bangladesh, members of our community in Bihar are being targeted. Our mother tongue has a Bengali accent, and some people are misusing this to attack us. This is unacceptable. We demand strict action against those responsible,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns over identity-based violence and the safety of street vendors in the region.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Madhubani when a labourer was allegedly assaulted by a group of men over a similar issue.