Strict Action Against Fish Transport Vehicles Discharging Wastewater on Roads

Mangaluru: The City Police Commissioner has issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against fish transport vehicles found discharging waste or contaminated water onto public roads, as such practices cause foul odour, air pollution, and create slippery road conditions that may lead to accidents.

To address the issue and spread awareness, a joint meeting was held on October 14, 2025, at the Commissioner’s Conference Hall under the direction of the City Police Commissioner. The meeting was organized by the Mangaluru City Police Department in coordination with the Transport Department, Pollution Control Board, and Fisheries Department, along with fish suppliers, transport contractors, vehicle owners, and representatives of fish traders’ associations.

During the meeting, vehicle owners and contractors transporting fish from docks, harbours, and landing centres to fish markets or fish meal factories were instructed to install additional tanks in their vehicles to collect and store wastewater and residue, ensuring that polluted water does not spill onto public roads.

Officials further directed that fish transport vehicles should not be parked near factories, harbours, or along roadsides, but only in designated parking areas. Additionally, the cleaning of fish transport vehicles on public roads has been strictly prohibited — all washing and maintenance must be done within the fish mill premises.

Authorities emphasized that violations will attract strict legal consequences, and the same rules will apply to vehicles entering Mangaluru from other states.