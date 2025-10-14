Diocese of Mangalore Rejoices as Five Brothers Ordained Deacons

Mangaluru: In a solemn and joy-filled ceremony, five brothers were ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons for the Diocese of Mangalore by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. The sacred rite took place at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph Interdiocesan Seminary, Jeppu.

The newly ordained deacons are:

Rev. Dn. Jeevan D’Souza (Bela Parish)

Rev. Dn. Loyd Rohan D’Souza (Madanthyar Parish)

Rev. Dn. Joel Monteiro (Cordel Parish)

Rev. Dn. Denzil Rodrigues (Nainad Parish)

Rev. Dn. Avil Santhumayor (Shirtady Parish)

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha presided over the Eucharistic celebration and the Rite of Ordination. He was joined by a large number of concelebrants, including Msgr. Lawrence Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese; Rev. Dr. Rajesh Rosario, Rector of St. Joseph Seminary; Fr. Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Centre; seminary staff, and several diocesan priests.

In his homily, Bishop Saldanha reflected on the sacred responsibilities of the diaconate, describing the deacon as a minister of the Word, the Altar, and Charity. He urged the new deacons to be “zealous servants of the Gospel” and to model their ministry on Christ’s example of humility and service.

“Your service is a service of love, modelled on Christ who came not to be served, but to serve,” the Bishop said. “Be close to the people, especially the poor and the suffering, and be faithful servants of God’s mysteries.”

The chapel was filled to capacity with seminarians, religious sisters, family members, friends, and the lay faithful, who prayerfully participated in the solemn celebration. The Liturgy of Ordination, which included the Prostration, Laying on of Hands, and Prayer of Ordination, was marked by deep reverence and spiritual emotion. Fr. Rohit D’Costa, Director of Mangala Jyothi, coordinated the liturgical animation.

Following the Mass, a felicitation ceremony was held to honour the newly ordained deacons. Fr. Johnson Sequeira, Principal of Lourdes Central School, spoke words of felicitation on behalf of the diocese. Bishop Saldanha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the parents and families of the deacons for offering their sons to the service of the Church, and appreciated the seminary formators and vocation promoters for their dedicated guidance.

This diaconal ordination marks the final stage of formation before priesthood for the five new deacons. They will now serve in various parishes across the diocese, assisting in liturgical ministries, preaching the Word of God, and engaging in charitable outreach as they prepare for their priestly ordination.