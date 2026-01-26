Strict Action Against Those Involved in Violent Activities: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district administration is committed to maintaining peace and will take decisive action against individuals or groups who incite violence and mislead local youth for their own purposes. This stern warning was delivered by Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during the Republic Day celebration held at Nehru Maidan on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag, Minister Rao emphasised the importance of interfaith harmony and adherence to the core principles of all religions. He stated that mutual respect and peaceful coexistence are essential for the progress and prosperity of the district, leading to an improved standard of living for all residents.

“The government will not tolerate any force or individual misleading local youth and encouraging them to engage in violent activities for personal gain. If such acts are found, the government will not hesitate to take strict action against those responsible,” Rao asserted. He highlighted the government’s commitment to upholding law and order, which he identified as a crucial foundation for the district’s comprehensive development. He also appealed for public cooperation in maintaining social harmony and thwarting divisive forces that impede progress.

Minister Rao pointed to the positive impact of improved law and order on the district’s development, creating local job opportunities and discouraging youth from seeking employment elsewhere.

He also announced the modernisation of the Mangaluru Fishing Harbour, a project estimated at approximately Rs. 37 crore. This initiative includes the construction of a new 320-meter jetty, infrastructure upgrades, reconstruction of auction halls, and the establishment of modern drainage systems. Minister Rao assured that the project would be completed soon, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the fishing community.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Delhi-based probationary IPS officer Ananya Srivastava, who conducted the proceedings in Kannada.

In a departure from tradition, the district administration honoured ten top-performing students from government schools in the SSLC examination with cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 each, rather than providing computers. Additionally, KSRTC drivers with 15 years of accident-free service were recognised with silver medals.

The event was attended by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Deputy Commissioner Darshan, IGP Amit Singh, Police Commissioner Sudheer Reddy, SP Arun Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju, along with other dignitaries and heads of various corporations and academies.

The family of Sindhu Shri, who posthumously donated organs, was also felicitated during the ceremony.

Following the formal proceedings, students from Bethany, Yenepoya, Carmel, and St Agnes schools presented cultural performances. The Bharat Seva Dal Mullakadu School team secured first place in the march past, with the Scouts boys’ team from Government High School, Kinnikambla, winning second place and the rolling shield.

The programme was compered by Manjula Shetty and Umesh.

In addition to local issues, Minister Rao criticised the central government’s decision to allegedly scrap the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He stated that the scheme, implemented by the previous UPA government, guaranteed meaningful employment for countless Indians living below the poverty line and had been effectively implemented for the past two decades.

He further alleged that the new scheme, which shifts power from the states to the Centre, is “anti-poor, anti-labour, and unconstitutional.” He added that the state government would legally and morally oppose this transfer of power, which he believes undermines the principles of decentralisation and public interest.