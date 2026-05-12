Strict Compliance with Government Rules Mandatory for Scanning Centre Permissions: DC Swaroopa T.K.

Udupi: District Collector Swaroopa T.K. has issued stringent directives regarding the authorization of scanning centres within the district, emphasizing that permissions will only be granted to facilities demonstrating strict adherence to government regulations. The directive was issued during a meeting of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) District-Level Appropriate Authority Committee and the District-Level Private Medical Institutions Registration and Grievance Redressal Authority, convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Rajathadri, Manipal.

Collector Swaroopa T.K. underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare services for the public through the diligent enforcement of the PCPNDT Act. She stated that authorities will meticulously vet all applications for establishing ultrasound scanning centres; approvals depend on full compliance with the stipulations outlined in the PCPNDT Act.

A key requirement highlighted by the District Collector mandates prominently displaying radiologist doctors’ details, operating under the Act’s provisions, within scanning centres. Furthermore, government approval certificates must be clearly exhibited, and all requisite registers must be maintained according to established regulations.

The District Collector further emphasized that any alterations to scanning equipment or changes in radiologist personnel at scanning centres must receive prior authorization from the district-level competent authority. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in legal repercussions.

Swaroopa T.K. urged district-level committees to maintain heightened vigilance and warned that stringent action will be taken against any individuals or institutions violating the Act. To address patient welfare, the DC instructed scanning centres to allow patients to choose their preferred doctors and minimize examination waiting times.

To ensure comprehensive oversight, Swaroopa T.K. directed members of the PCPNDT district inspection and monitoring committee to conduct mandatory inspections of all registered scanning centres and hospitals within the district within a three-month timeframe.

To ensure comprehensive oversight, Swaroopa T.K. directed members of the PCPNDT district inspection and monitoring committee to conduct mandatory inspections of all registered scanning centres and hospitals within the district within a three-month timeframe. Any identified shortcomings in the implementation of the PCPNDT Act will be met with appropriate punitive measures against the implicated scanning centres and hospitals.

The District Collector also drew attention to the district’s sex ratio, noting that during 2025–26, the district recorded 983 girl children for every 1,000 boys. She advocated for organizing awareness programs to address the social issues stemming from the declining female sex ratio.

During the meeting, it was reported that the Taluk Authorised Officers’ Inspection Committee visited 120 private health institutions in Udupi, 94 in Kundapur, and 120 in Karkala between September 2025 and April 2026. Notices were issued to 102, 248, and 65 health institutions, respectively, for deficiencies, including the absence of fire safety equipment and non-compliance with specific Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) regulations.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Basavaraj Hubballi, District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Shriram Rao K., Urban Development Cell Project Director Subrahmanya, Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, and taluk health officers.