Stuti Sandesha: Musical Reflection on Salvation History Held at St Anthony’s, Jeppu

Mangaluru: A spiritually enriching Lenten programme titled “Stuti Sandesha – Salvation History in Song” was held on Sunday evening at St Anthony’s Sambhram Hall, drawing a large gathering of residents, priests, and the faithful.

The one-hour musical reflection was organised by St. Anthony’s Devotion Trust, Jeppu, as a special Lenten initiative to help participants reflect on the saving plan of God revealed in the Bible. The programme beautifully presented the history of salvation—from the Creation to Christ’s Resurrection—through songs and reflections in Kannada.

The programme was led by Fr. Harry D’Souza, Spiritual Director of St Joseph’s Seminary Jeppu. Through engaging narration, devotional music, and scriptural storytelling, he guided the audience through key moments of salvation history recorded in the Old and New Testaments.

Using a creative musical format rooted in the Indian devotional storytelling tradition, the presentation helped the audience journey through important biblical events, including creation, the covenant with God’s people, the coming of the prophets, the birth of Jesus, His ministry, passion, death, and glorious resurrection.

The programme was held at St. Anthony’s Sambhram Hall, Jeppu, on March 15, 2026, at 3.30 PM, and residents of St. Anthony’s Charity Institutes and guests participated enthusiastically. The reflective songs and narration created a prayerful atmosphere that helped the faithful enter more deeply into the spirit of the Lenten season.

The organisers noted that “Stuti Sandesha” aims to communicate the message of salvation in a culturally engaging way through music and storytelling, making biblical themes accessible and meaningful for people of all ages.

The programme concluded with words of appreciation to Fr Harry D’Souza and the organising team of St Anthony’s Devotion Trust for presenting a unique spiritual experience during the Lenten season.