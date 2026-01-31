Sunetra Pawar will work tirelessly for people’s welfare: PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sunetra Pawar after she took oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister, expressing confidence that she would work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and carry forward the vision of the late Ajit Pawar.

In his post in Marathi and English on X, PM said, “Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility. I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Congratulations to Smt @SunetraA_Pawar on taking oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is truly commendable that, keeping the interests of the state in mind, Smt. Sunetra Tai is firmly accepting this responsibility even in extremely difficult circumstances.”

NCP SP legislator Rohit Pawar said, “I am delighted that Hon. Sunetrabai has taken the oath as the state’s first female Deputy Chief Minister. Truth be told, no one can truly take Hon. Ajitdada’s place, but at least in the form of Sunetrabai, we can see Ajitdada there somehow..! With a mountain of grief weighing on our heads and all of us immersed in mourning, we don’t even know how to offer them congratulations…!”

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, in his reaction over unfolding political developments in the wake of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing in as the first DCM, said, “Maharashtra’s politics has undergone a complete upheaval in the recent past; honestly, one doesn’t even feel like commenting on it. But still, one will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, and its working president should be a proper Marathi person, a Patil perhaps, but not a Patel.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Heartfelt congratulations to Sunetra Ajit Pawar ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am fully confident that under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, you will provide new momentum to the ongoing development journey of Maharashtra. Best wishes for a bright and successful tenure.”

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said, “With the passing of Ajit Dada, the ‘knot’ of life may have been untied, but the ‘knot’ of completing the work he began and serving Maharashtra has been firmly retied today as Sunetra Ajit Pawar ji has taken charge of the Deputy Chief Minister’s responsibility. This is a time of misfortune, but along with me, every Maharashtrian has strong faith that Sunetra Vahini will carry forward Ajit Dada’s thoughts and legacy of duty with complete determination. Fulfilling Dada’s dream of a progressive and developed Maharashtra will now be her resolve and goal. The entire Maharashtra stands solidly with Sunetra Vahini in achieving this supreme goal.”

NCP national chief spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav said, “Sunetra Pawar has shown immense dedication to public service by agreeing to take the oath as DCM. NCP reaffirms its commitment to good governance and development even while navigating deep personal grief. NCP is committed to good governance and development.”