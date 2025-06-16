Supermom 2025 – A Night of Grace, Grit, and Glory!

Mangaluru: What an unforgettable celebration it was! The stage lit up with dreams, laughter, and unstoppable spirit as season 7 of Supermom unfolded in all its glory – a tribute to the strength, love, and elegance that every mother brings to the world.

Presented with pride by Exotique Professional Ladies Salon, BON Masala & Food Products and held in warm partnership with, ELC India, and CFAL India, this year’s event was nothing short of magical. From heartwarming ramp walks to moments of tearful joy, the atmosphere was charged with admiration and love.

A huge round of applause goes out to every single mom who participated – your stories, your smiles, and your confidence on stage lit up the hearts of everyone watching. To our Top 14 finalists who dazzled on the runway, hand-in-hand with their little ones – you made motherhood look like the most beautiful art.

The crowning glory was achieved by Ameeka Lobo, who walked away with the title of Supermom 2025, while Vilma Rodrigues and Alka Manoj claimed the 1st and 2nd runner-up spots with incredible grace.

We were truly honoured to have an inspiring panel of judges – Mariam Mohiudeen and Sandhya Kamath, whose thoughtful presence lent the event both elegance and insight. A special cheer to our emcee Soumya, who charmed the audience with her wit and warmth, holding the thread of the evening with flair.

But above all, this event belongs to the moms of MOM (Moms of Mangalore) – the heartbeat of our community. Your enthusiasm, spirit, and support made this celebration truly shine.

As we wrap up another beautiful edition of Supermom, we move forward with even more passion to uplift, empower, and support each other. With a thriving family of over 42,000 mothers, MOM continues to be a force for community, care, and change.

Here’s to every mother – bold, beautiful, and beyond compare.

Let’s keep rising. Let’s keep shining.

One MOM at a time.