Udupi School Receives Bomb Threat, Authorities Investigate

Udupi: Vidyodaya English Medium School in Udupi received a bomb threat via email on Monday, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. Police officers were dispatched to the school to conduct a comprehensive search of the premises.

Accompanied by a dog squad, the police undertook an intensive inspection. As of now, no bombs or hazardous materials have been discovered.

District Police Superintendent Hariram Shankar confirmed the receipt of an email claiming a bomb had been planted at Vidyodaya Public School. The Udupi city police subsequently handed the school over to the Enforcement Directorate. The Anti-Sabotage Team, dog squad, and bomb disposal unit thoroughly examined the building. Superintendent Shankar stated that no explosive materials were found, indicating the email threat was a hoax. Following the inspection, the school was returned to the management. Authorities have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken in response to the incident.