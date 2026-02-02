‘Sur Suray’ Musical Nite by Children Held at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: ‘Sur Suray’, a Musical Nite of Hindustani Classical Vocals and Konkani songs, was presented by the students of Sur Sobhann Vocal Training School at Kalaangann. The event marked the 290th program in the Mandd Sobhann Monthly Theatre Series.

The program, held on February 1, 2026, was inaugurated by Richard Moras, Convenor of the Konkani Lekhak Sangh, by ringing the bell. Committee members of Mandd Sobhann, including Louis J. Pinto, Rony Crasta, and Alron Rodrigues, were present on stage. The evening commenced with a flute performance by Aston Pinto, before the Monthly Theatre.

Trained by Shilpa Cutinha, the students performed various Hindustani Classical Ragas and Konkani Compositions. A unique experimental segment featured songs composed by Eric Ozario rendered in the Sargam style. Co-trainer Dealle D’Souza and several parents also contributed, with a performance each. In an interactive session, Shilpa Cutinha demonstrated and encouraged the audience to sing along with the Swaras of Raga Yaman, before delivering a Solo Performance.

Under the Musical Direction of young Musician Ketan Castelino, the performance featured an instrumental ensemble comprising Ashwil Colaco, Hanson Lasrado, Shanan Cutinha, and Ayston Rodrigues.

The program was expertly compered by a team of students who also introduced the Musical Presentations: Neha Castelino, Aston Fernandes, Ria Mascarenhas, Stalan D’Souza, Lisa Pinto, Norvin D’Souza, Rincia Monteiro, Hazel D’Souza, Sweethan Lobo, Viona Pinto, Simona Saldanha, Andrick Pinto, Shania D’Souza, and Sanjana Mathias.