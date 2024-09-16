Surathkal: Miscreants Pelt Stones at Mosque in Katipalla

Surathkal: A group of miscreants pelted stones at the Badriya Juma Mosque in Katipalla’s 3rd Block on Sunday night around 11 pm.

According to reports, four miscreants arrived on two bikes and hurled stones at the mosque.

Surathkal police rushed to the spot and have secured CCTV footage from the mosque and nearby areas to investigate the incident.

The police are reviewing the footage to identify the culprits and take necessary action.