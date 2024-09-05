BMW Car Engulfed in Flames on Surathkal Highway

Mangaluru: A BMW car was engulfed in flames on the national highway in Surathkal, near the old toll gate of NITK, on August 5, morning. The vehicle was traveling from Udupi to Mangaluru when it suddenly caught fire, causing significant damage.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the car burst into flames, with thick smoke billowing from the vehicle. The fire quickly spread, gutting the car completely. Fortunately, the occupants of the car managed to escape without injuries.

Mangaluru North traffic police and Surathkal police rushed to the scene, alerting the fire brigade to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters quickly responded, bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading to other vehicles.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.