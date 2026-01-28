Surathkal Youth Dies, Four Injured in Kottayam Car Accident

Kottayam, Kerala: A tragic car accident in Kottayam, Kerala, on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a young man from Surathkal and left four others injured. The deceased has been identified as Shanawaz alias Shameem, aged 32, originally hailing from Angaragudde in Mulki taluk and currently residing at Chirag Flats in Kana, Surathkal.

The injured individuals include Siraj from Katipalla, Ashfaq from Kana, Shabeer from Surinje, and a native of Rajasthan. Authorities report that Siraj is in critical condition and is receiving intensive medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the five individuals were en route to Kottayam to fulfill assignments as bouncers at a local event. The accident transpired as they were traveling by car towards the town to have breakfast. Circumstances suggest that the vehicle lost control while navigating a narrow road and subsequently plummeted approximately 20 feet.

Shanawaz succumbed to severe injuries at the scene of the accident. Siraj, who sustained critical injuries, has been transferred to Tejaswini Hospital in Mangaluru for specialized treatment. Shabeer and Ashfaq received medical attention at a local hospital and have since been discharged. The driver of the vehicle, a resident of Rajasthan, is reported to have escaped with relatively minor injuries.

Local law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.