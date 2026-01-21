Swami Avimukteshwaranand hits back at Magh Mela authority, threatens legal notice

Prayagraj: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has responded strongly to the legal notice issued by the Magh Mela administration questioning his use of the title ‘Shankaracharya’, warning that if the notice is not withdrawn, he will initiate legal proceedings for contempt of court and file a defamation case against the authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prayagraj Mela Authority served a notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioning his use of the title ‘Shankaracharya’, a designation traditionally reserved for the highest spiritual heads of Sanatana Dharma, and sought clarification regarding the legitimacy of his claim.

In his eight-page reply submitted to the Mela authorities, Swami Avimukteshwaranand described the notice as insulting and alleged that it amounted to an attempt to interfere with and undermine the faith of followers of Sanatana Dharma.

According to officials of the Mela Authority, the notice refers to an order of the Supreme Court and states that Swami Avimukteshwaranand is not recognised as the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath.

It questions the basis on which he is “appropriating” the title ‘Shankaracharya’ and had asked him to submit a response within 24 hours.

The notice cites the case titled ‘3010/2020 Jagat Guru Shankaracharya Jyotishpeeth P.S.S.N. Saraswati versus Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati’, which pertains to a long-standing legal dispute over the rightful Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math, also known as Jyotish Peeth.

The case involves competing claims over eligibility and the validity of appointments made by rival sides.

The dispute traces its roots to historical disagreements and has been examined at multiple judicial levels, including trial courts, High Courts and the Supreme Court, particularly on issues related to injunctions and eligibility.

Both Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, also known as P.S.S.N. Saraswati, and Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a disciple of Swami Shantanand Saraswati, have claimed the spiritual headship of Jyotir Math, located at Badrinath.

In October 2022, the Supreme Court stayed the coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the new Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand.

Responding on behalf of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Supreme Court lawyer P.N. Mishra said that the civil appeal being cited by the administration refers to an order dated October 14, 2022.

He pointed out that prior to that, an order dated September 21, 2022, had designated Swami Avimukteshwaranand as Shankaracharya.

“The Swami’s coronation took place on October 12, 2022. The Supreme Court administration is citing the order as dated October 17. Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s coronation had already taken place.

“The Supreme Court has written ‘Shankaracharya’ in several places in its order. The notice sent by administrative officials constitutes contempt of the Supreme Court, as the Supreme Court has prohibited any coronation after October 17,” Mishra said.

He further alleged that Swami Vasudevanand had obtained the order by submitting a false affidavit, adding that a petition has been filed against him.

“We have sent a reply on behalf of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in response to this notice. Action will be taken against the officers who created confusion by issuing the notice,” he said.

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions following an incident on Sunday during the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, when Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his supporters were proceeding to take a holy dip at the Sangam Nose.

The seer claimed that police stopped him and also “assaulted” his disciples.

During the incident, the spiritual leader alleged that police personnel prevented him and his followers from taking a dip in the Ganga on Mauni Amavasya.

Following this, he sat in protest outside his camp, abstaining from food and water, and demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.

Mela Officer Rishiraj, however, claimed that supporters of the seer had allegedly broken barricades on a pontoon bridge that was reserved for emergency services.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said that similar questions regarding the status of the Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya had been raised during the 2022 Magh Mela as well, following which legal opinion was sought by the then mela officer.

According to the administration’s notice dated January 19, the Mela Authority referred to a civil appeal pending before the Supreme Court and asked Swami Avimukteshwaranand to explain how he was using the title of Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth.

The notice stated that since no further order has been passed in the matter, and until the Supreme Court disposes of the appeal or issues any further direction regarding consecration, no Dharmacharya can be consecrated as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish peeth.