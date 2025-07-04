Swami Vivekananda ignited sense of pride, confidence in history and cultural heritage: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid heartfelt homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi, who is on a five-nation tour, paid tributes to the revered Hindu monk. He said that Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts and vision for our society remain our guiding light.

“I bow to Swami Vivekananda Ji on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts and vision for our society remains our guiding light. He ignited a sense of pride and confidence in our history and cultural heritage. He also emphasised on walking the path of service and compassion,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Swami Vivekananda passed away on this day in 1902. He was a philosopher, monk, and nationalist, and advocated for fearless living and spiritual awakening. His teachings remain deeply relevant in India’s socio-political landscape.

His words continue to inspire generations, reminding people of the power of togetherness and harmony.

Swami Vivekananda, on May 1, 1897, founded the Ramakrishna Mission. The motto was to spread the ideals of his Guru, Sri Ramakrishna.

His iconic speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 continues to inspire generations. He introduced India’s age-old message of unity, peace and brotherhood to the world.

Swamiji’s famous quote, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached”, remains a powerful call to action meant to encourage individuals, particularly the youth, to be proactive, persistent, and dedicated in pursuing their goals. It emphasises the importance of self-awareness, motivation, and unwavering commitment to achieve success.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while paying his tributes to the Swami, said that he was the pioneer of the renaissance of Indian wisdom, philosophy, and cultural pride.

“On one hand, Swami Ji inspired the countrymen towards spiritual advancement, while on the other, he awakened moral strength and self-confidence in the youth. Swami Vivekananda, who re-established the prestige of Indian knowledge tradition on the global stage, called upon the youth to arise, awake, and not stop until the goal is achieved. The ideas of Swami Vivekananda, who considered education the cornerstone of social development, will always remain guiding lights in the direction of nation-building,” wrote HM Shah on X in Hindi (loosely translated).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his respects to the great Swami. “He is an inspiration not only for India but for the youth of the entire world. We are all fully committed to fulfilling his dream of building a prosperous and progressive India,” wrote Singh on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the occasion to mention the efforts she has undertaken to preserve the Swamiji’s house.

She wrote on X, “The message of universal brotherhood and peace that Swamiji gave remains equally relevant today. The Hinduism that Swamiji believed in is the same one I believe in – and that religion says that the religion of humanity is the greatest. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, I wish that the people of Bengal, the people of the country, irrespective of religion, caste, or class, will respect and love one another – this is my desire.”