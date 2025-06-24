Sylvia Suares Appointed Director of Women’s Commission for Udupi Diocese

Udupi: Mrs. Sylvia Suares, the Udupi Diocesan President of the Stree Sangatan, has been appointed as the Director of the Women’s Commission for the Udupi Diocese. The appointment was formalized during a ceremony held at the Bishop’s Chapel on June 24, 2025.

The Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi, led the prayer service and presided over the oath-taking ceremony. In his address, Bishop Lobo congratulated Mrs. Suares and extended his best wishes for her new role.

Also present at the ceremony were V. Rev. Fr. Stephen D’Souza, Chancellor of the Udupi Diocese, and V. Rev. Fr. Roshan D’Souza, Judicial Vicar of the Udupi Diocese.

The Women’s Commission is one of 20 Pastoral Commissions within the Diocese working towards the implementation of the Pastoral Plan ‘JOURNEYING TOWARDS A SYNODAL CHURCH MISSION 2030’. The Diocese has expressed its support for Mrs. Suares as she undertakes her responsibilities in this ministry.