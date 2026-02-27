T20 WC: Abhishek, Hardik set up India’s 72-run win over Zimbabwe, stay alive in race for semifinals

Chennai: Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck blazing half-centuries while Arshdeep Singh claimed 3-24 as defending champions India secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Super Eights clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The result meant Zimbabwe are eliminated from the competition while confirming South Africa’s place in the semifinals. The big win in Chennai puts India’s campaign firmly back on track after an earlier 76-run stumble against South Africa, but it makes their clash against fellow two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1 a virtual knockout clash.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl due to sensing moisture in the pitch that might assist his seamers. But his gamble backfired spectacularly as India’s batters attacked from the word go, sent Zimbabwe’s bowlers for the better part of twenty overs chasing leather, as the defending champions hit an astonishing 17 sixes, also a new record in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson began the fireworks with a 15-ball 24, before Abhishek Sharma showed signs of coming back to his best self by hitting a 30-ball 55. Pandya applied great finishing touches by smashing an unbeaten 23-ball 50, while Tilak Varma also played his part fantastically by hitting an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls.

Zimbabwe were never truly in the hunt to chase down an imposing 257. Yet Brian Bennett ensured the contest retained some dignity, as he struck an impressive 97 not out off 59 balls – laced with eight fours and four sixes. His lone act of defiance took Zimbabwe to a creditable 184/6, though Bennett fell three runs short of a landmark century.

From the very first over, Samson brought in place of Rinku Singh to break the left-handed monotony at the top and deter Zimbabwe from bowling a spinner in the power-play – signalled intent. He flat-batted a hard length ball from Richard Ngarava to six, before thwacking Blessing Muzarabani for another maximum.

Abhishek began more cautiously before a no-ball boundary off Tinotenda Maposa woke him up. A driven four through the line was followed by a pulled six off a slower ball that signalled that Abhishek was ready to get going. But Muzarabani struck back in the fourth over when Samson miscued an offcutter to deep midwicket. But Abhishek was unfazed – he launched Brad Evans over cow corner and got a thick edge for four.

Ishan Kishan joined in by lapping Ngarava over fine leg and pulling with authority, before being given a reprieve by Musekiwa. The middle overs saw Abhishek continue his assault. He danced down to Bennett for a six over long-on and brought up his fifty off just 26 balls with a pull off Raza. Kishan too found rhythm, striking Raza for four and six in consecutive balls. But Raza had the last laugh as Kishan slashed and was caught by the short third man.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in and immediately unfurled his trademark stroke – sweeping Raza for four, carving Evans over short third, and then hitting Maposa for a six and four. Abhishek, meanwhile, continued to pepper boundaries until he fell for a sparkling 55, toe-ending a slower ball to long-on.

Pandya entered to rapturous applause and wasted no time in hitting the ground running by smashing Ryan Burl for a massive 89m six over long-on. Suryakumar kept the tempo going before slicing to deep cover off Ngarava. After that, Pandya and Varma hit 11 breathtaking boundaries between themselves, including the former reaching his fifty on the final ball, to ensure India have the record for the highest score in this competition so far.

Zimbabwe’s chase never gained the foothold it needed, though, to their credit, they had a wicket-less power-play. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani struggled early and was even dropped on 17 by Ishan Kishan. But Marumani couldn’t capitalise and fell for 20 when he sliced to cover-point off Axar Patel’s second ball of the game.

Though Bennett continued to strike fantastic boundaries via loft, inside-out shot, and slog-sweep, before getting his fifty with a flat six over long-on, India continued to keep things tight – local lad Varun Chakaravarthy had Dion Myers holing out to deep mid-wicket.

By the time Sikandar Raza joined Bennett in the middle to provide some momentum, the asking rate had long since climbed to insurmountable levels. Despite that, the duo continued to plunder boundaries, especially with Shivam Dube being wayward with his bowling and conceding 26 runs in his first over.

Arshdeep then returned to have Raza hole out to long-on, before trapping Ryan Burl lbw for a two-ball duck and castling Tony Monyonga with a sharp yorker. Though Dube had Tashinga Musekiwa out in the final over, Bennett damaged his figures by hitting a six and four on the last two balls to carry his bat throughout the innings.

Though India got the win, which improves their net run rate hugely, Dube’s bowling returns will concern the think-tank. He conceded 46 runs in just two overs – the most expensive two-over spell by any bowler in T20 World Cup history – while Chakaravarthy went for 35 in his four overs.

It will be the two bowling avenues that India will want significantly sharper returns from before they face the West Indies. For now, the margin of victory spoke for itself, as India’s batting firepower proved to be simply too much for Zimbabwe, and they would hope it comes good for Sunday, as they exactly know what’s at stake – a semi-finals spot.

Brief scores: India 256/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55, Hardik Pandya 50 not out; Sikandar Raza 1-29, Tinotenda Maposa 1-40) beat Zimbabwe 184/6 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 97 not out, Sikandar Raza 31; Arshdeep Singh 3-24) by 72 runs