T20 WC: Not worried about King’s poor form, happy to see Motie do well, says Shai Hope after big win

Mumbai: Even as two-time champions West Indies proved their credentials for a third title with a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 stage match in Mumbai, there were still areas of concern for the team management — especially the poor form of opener Brandon King.

King was out for nine off 12 balls after adding 17 runs for the first-wicket partnership against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. However, Shimron Hetmyer produced a masterclass in power-hitting, raining seven sixes and an equal number of fours in a majestic 34-ball 85, as his blitzkrieg helped West Indies romp to a 107-run victory over a totally outclassed Zimbabwe in a Group 1 match in the Super 8s stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Hetmyer unleashed fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium to help West Indies score a massive 254/6 in 20 overs — the highest team score by any team in the T20 World Cup 2026 and the second-highest ever in the history of the T20 World Cup. They then bundled out Zimbabwe for 147 in 17.4 overs for a 107-run victory, which turned out to be the biggest in this event.

Skipper Shai Hope refused to dwell on King’s meagre returns with the bat once again and rather focused on Hetmyer and Rovman Powell’s masterful half-centuries and their 122-run partnership for the third wicket, which laid the foundation for their gigantic total.

“Yeah, you always want to improve, get better, look better. Not too concerned about King. He’s batting well, and I am confident about his ability,” said Shai Hope.

The West Indies captain said, “It was a joy to watch. Rovman also added to his run tally. So it was great,” he added.

Hope said the ball was doing a bit in both innings, and having a spin-friendly track on which the ball was gripping was good to see. “Didn’t think it would spin as much as it did today, especially when the leggie bowled in the first innings. The way it was spinning was good to see.”

He also praised left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for his fine spell of 4-28 in four overs and said time away from the game has helped the bowler.

“We tend to neglect how important time away from the game is. He has utilised the time away from the game effectively and has brought something beneficial for us with his wrist spin. Great to see him contributing,” he added.

The West Indies will next play South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa too have won their first match in the Super 8s, beating hosts India in Ahmedabad. Victory at the Eden Gardens will secure a place in the semifinals for the winner, and both the West Indies and South Africa will be hoping to clinch their spot in the last-four stage on February 26.