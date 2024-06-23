T20 World Cup: Additional tickets released for WI vs SA Super Eight clash

Antigua: West Indies cricket confirmed the release of additional standard category tickets for the highly anticipated Men’s T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture between West Indies and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

This new allocation of standard category tickets, priced at 45 US Dollars can be purchased immediately on the tournament’s ticketing website and at the box office at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from 10:00am – 9:30pm local time on match day on a first come, first served basis.

The ICC has worked in collaboration with partners to make the additional release of tickets available to ensure as many fans as possible can secure tickets to this clash of cricketing giants.

Both South Africa and West Indies are coming off Super 8 victories against England and the USA respectively, with both teams competing for a place in the semi-finals to be held on 26 and 27 June in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. Limited tickets are also available for both semi-finals.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets from the ticketing website for remaining matches where tickets are available can create an account at the official platform if they have not already done so.

Spectators will be able to purchase tickets for the remaining Super 8 matches and semifinals, subject to availability.