Udupi Youth Congress Workers Detained Amid Protest Against NEET Question Paper Leak

Udupi: Tensions flared in Udupi on Friday as members of the Udupi District Youth Congress were detained by police during a protest against the alleged leak of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) question paper. The demonstration, held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, saw Youth Congress workers condemning what they described as a systemic failure in the conduct of the crucial medical entrance examination.

Krishna Shetty Bajagoli, the district president of the Youth Congress, addressed the gathering, accusing the Central Government of jeopardizing the future prospects of students through repeated instances of NEET question paper leaks. Bajagoli stated that over the past decade, more than 70 such leaks had occurred. He sharply criticized the ruling government, remarking that their promise of “Achhe Din” (good days) had devolved into a destruction of the younger generation’s aspirations.

Bajagoli further highlighted what he perceived as a selective silence from local Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Udupi. He noted their swift responses to communal issues, contrasting them with their apparent indifference to the NEET controversy. He questioned the absence of commentary from leaders vocal on matters of hijab and saffron shawls regarding the students purportedly affected by the examination irregularities, pointedly asking if those students were “not Hindus.” He issued a warning that if elected officials continued to remain silent, Youth Congress workers would resort to laying siege to their offices.

Surayya Anjum, the State Youth Congress general secretary, echoed Bajagoli’s sentiments, alleging that irregularities had plagued the NEET examinations for the past three years. He claimed that despite the formation of a special team to investigate prior scams, the Central Government had neglected to act upon the team’s submitted report. Anjum argued that this lack of decisive action had paved the way for the emergence of another scam, impacting the futures of approximately 2.3 million students nationwide.

The situation escalated following the initial protest when demonstrators attempted to “gherao” (surround) the office of MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, which is located within the DC office complex. Law enforcement intervened, preventing the protesters from reaching the MP’s office and detaining them at the DC office gate.

Among those present during the protest were Congress district working president Kishan Hegde Kolkebailu, along with leaders Prakhyath Shetty and Yatheesh Karkera. Prominent Youth Congress leaders, including Ajith Shetty, Sudesh Shetty, Naveen Salian Kukkehalli, Atif, Pradeep Shetty Nallur, Manjunath Shetty, Akshath Pai, Shirish, Junaid, and Shashidhar Havaldarbettu, also participated in the demonstration. The incident underscores the growing unrest and political fallout surrounding the NEET examination and allegations of misconduct.