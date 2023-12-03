Table report on development works launched in past six months: Bommai to Cong govt



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday urged the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to share information about the number of development projects announced in the state budget.

Bommai told reporters that the state government has completed six months in office and already the people are disenchanted with it.

“The Congress leaders are repeatedly claiming credit over the guarantee schemes, but in reality, these schemes have not reached the people. Instead of distributing 10 kg rice under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, it has failed to distribute 5 kg rice allotted by the Government of India,” Bommai said.

Bommai claimed that an survey of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has shown that only 35 per cent women has received Rs 2,000 in the first month, but not in the coming months.

The incumbent government has utterly failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that five hours of uninterrupted power would be supplied to the farmers, hardly three hours of power was supplied in the rural areas, Bommai claimed.

Bommai demanded the state government to submit a detailed report on the number of projects announced in the state budget and their implementation in the last six months during the upcoming Assembly session starting in Belagavi on Monday.

The current government used the benefits of the economic progress achieved by the previous BJP government and implemented five guarantee schemes, Bommai stated.

The state’s borrowing has increased. The Reserve Bank of India had warned three states including Punjab and Rajasthan that have been caught in a debt trap and Karnataka must not be taken to that category, he warned.



