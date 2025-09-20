Tamil Nadu to launch real-time project monitoring platform for mega infrastructure works

Chennai: In a bid to cut bureaucratic delays and boost investor confidence, the Tamil Nadu government is preparing to roll out a technology-driven platform to monitor large-scale infrastructure projects in real time.

Developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), the new system will cover 370 projects valued at over Rs 100 crore each, spread across 14 key departments.

The initiative, discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, aims to centralise information on both physical and financial progress of projects.

It will also allow bottlenecks to be flagged quickly and resolved through better inter-departmental coordination.

Officials said the portal is designed as a single-window dashboard featuring pendency tracking, automated alerts to nodal officers, and regular status reviews.

The move follows a push from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which has urged states to adopt the Centre’s Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal.

However, Tamil Nadu has chosen to develop its own system tailored to state-level requirements.

“The focus is on accountability and timely execution so that iconic and high-value projects do not get stuck in procedural deadlock,” a senior official noted.

Departments will be required to update project data every month, enabling early intervention where timelines risk slipping.

To support this, nodal officers, data entry operators, and data approvers are being nominated by each department, with TNeGA tasked to train them.

Central government projects implemented in Tamil Nadu, including railway and NHAI works, will also be tracked, giving both Chennai and New Delhi a common view of progress.

Departments may additionally include projects below Rs 100 crore if they are considered strategically important.

The government expects the platform to improve predictability for contractors, financiers, and developers, making Tamil Nadu a more attractive destination for big-ticket investments.

Officials said sectors such as industrial corridors, port logistics, and electric mobility would particularly benefit, as project monitoring will be faster and more transparent.

By adopting real-time monitoring, the state hopes to reduce delays, improve coordination, and demonstrate strong execution capacity to investors.

“This tool is designed to transform the way projects are managed, ensuring efficiency and accountability at every stage,” sources said.