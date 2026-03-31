Techie couple die by suicide in B’luru; wife jumps from 17th floor after finding husband hanging

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a techie couple died by suicide in Bengaluru. According to the preliminary investigation, the wife jumped from the 17th floor after finding her husband’s body hanging at their residence.

Police suspect that she took the extreme step in a state of shock after seeing her husband’s body, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Kothanur locality in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Bhanuchandra Reddy, also known as Babu Reddy, and 31-year-old Shazia. Both were software professionals working at a private company and hailed from Telangana.

Police said that Bhanuchandra Reddy had been unwell for some time and had been staying at home. Unable to cope with his illness, he allegedly hanged himself in the flat when Shazia was not at home. After returning, Shazia found him hanging and subsequently jumped from the apartment on Monday late at night.

Police have also gathered that the couple had been married for around nine years and were previously in a live-in relationship. However, they reportedly had frequent quarrels. Though both families are well-off, the couple’s relationship was said to be strained. Two separate cases have been registered at the Kothanur police station in connection with the incident.

The police have recovered a death note by Reddy in which he stated that no one should be held responsible for his death and cited health as the reason for taking the extreme step.

It can be recalled that a senior software engineer fatally stabbed his techie-wife and jumped from their 13-floor flat in JP Nagar in Bengaluru some time ago. The deceased Madhusudhan, 32, was employed with an MNC, and his wife Roopa, 32, had been married for seven years. Roopa worked as a senior software professional with a private firm. The couple had a 6-year-old daughter.

The marriage was going through a troubled phase. The police investigation revealed that Madhusudhan dropped his daughter off at his parents’ house, located 200 yards away. He had gone to his wife’s office and had a bitter argument. Later, they went to Roopa’s house as it was her father’s birthday and returned home together. The argument broke out between them again, and in a fit of rage, Madhusudhan took out a knife and stabbed Roopa on her face, chest, hands and stomach. Later, he ended his life.