Tejashwi Yadav calls for taking Karpoori Thakur’s ideals to Delhi on 38th death anniversary​

Patna: On the 38th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that Karpoori Thakur’s ideas and aspirations must be carried from Bihar to Delhi and reach every household in the country.​

Addressing a large gathering of party leaders and workers at Patna’s Bapu Auditorium, Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD is carrying forward the legacy of Karpoori Thakur and Lalu Prasad Yadav by strengthening social justice, secularism, and the fight for the poor and marginalised.​

He alleged that forces spreading hatred are in power both in Bihar and at the Centre and accused them of weakening the constitutional and secular fabric of the country.​

Referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s imprisonment, Tejashwi said it was part of a conspiracy, but that Lalu Prasad never bowed to divisive forces.​

“Just like him, I too will never bow to those who want to weaken the Constitution by creating an atmosphere of hatred,” he said.​

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that public representatives are not being heard in Bihar and that corruption has taken over governance.​

He claimed rising incidents of rape and crime expose the reality of the present government, terming the situation as “Mahajungle Raj.”​

He further alleged misuse of institutions such as the ED, CBI, and Election Commission, stating that in the last Bihar elections, the people lost and the system won.​

He also said expensive elections have made it difficult for the poor to contest, turning democracy into a money-driven system.​

Calling the RJD a party trusted by the masses, Tejashwi urged party workers to unite and strengthen the organization through struggle and mass movements, not just in Bihar but at the national level.​

He emphasised taking forward the ideas of Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpoori Thakur, Jagdev Prasad, and Jayaprakash Narayan.​

Recalling his family memories, Tejashwi said he never met Karpoori Thakur himself, but his parents’ recollections deeply inspired him.​

He said his mother often told him how Karpoori Thakur always spoke about the poor and simplicity, and that he breathed his last in his father’s lap.​

At the end of his address, Tejashwi Yadav asked party workers to raise their hands and take a pledge to carry Karpoori Thakur’s ideas and aspirations to Delhi, and they responded with the slogan “Karpoori Thakur Amar Rahe.”​

Several senior RJD leaders were present on the occasion, including State President Mangani Lal Mandal, National Vice President Uday Narayan Chaudhary, National General Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Ramchandra Purve, former Assembly Speaker Avadh Bihari Chaudhary, former Union Minister Kanti Singh, Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, Ali Ashraf Fatmi, RJD MP Abhay Kumar Kushwaha, and Surendra Yadav.