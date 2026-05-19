Telangana CM orders fast-tracking land acquisition for irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed that the land acquisition process for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project be completed on a war footing.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite the land acquisition for other projects in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Giving the direction during a meeting with the ministers and MLAs from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district at the MCRHRD here, he also assured that he would ensure the immediate release of the funds required for this land acquisition.

The Chief Minister directed the district ministers to conduct reviews regarding the irrigation projects in coordination with the concerned district officials and to continuously monitor their progress.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he stated that measures will be taken to ensure immediate payments are made regarding land acquisition funds for projects in the district, without any delays. He informed that the government is ready to settle pending bills.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, government whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, G. Madhusudhan Reddy, Tudi Megha Reddy, Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Dr Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, Veerlapalli Shankaraiah, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao participated in the meeting.

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said early this month that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed by December 2027.

He also announced that all pending irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district would be completed on a fast-track basis.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers’ meeting will be held on May 21 at the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary informed all the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries on Tuesday that the 33rd meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 3 p.m. on May 21 in the Cabinet Meeting Hall at the Secretariat.

He requested them to send items duly approved in circulation for consideration of the Council of Ministers. They have also been requested to be available at headquarters during the meeting.