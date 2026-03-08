Telangana Legislative Council shifts to heritage structure in Assembly premises

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the renovated Telangana Legislative Council building in the Assembly premises.

The old Assembly building, where legislative business was conducted in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, has now become the Legislative Council.

Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, ministers and senior officials attended the event.

It was officially announced on Saturday that the Telangana Legislative Council will begin conducting its meetings in the newly renovated Council Chamber located within the Legislature premises.

According to the Telangana Gazette, the existing Council chambers and connected offices will shift to the renovated Legislative Council building. All future sessions and regular functioning of the Legislative Council will be held in the new Council Hall.

The Budget Session of the Legislative Council will be held in the renovated building.

The Legislative Council has been conducting its proceedings from the Council Hall within the majestic Jubilee Hall premises adjacent to the Assembly premises since 2018.

The Council Hall was given to Andhra Pradesh for its Legislative Council following its bifurcation in 2014. After Andhra Pradesh shifted its capital to Amaravati, it handed over the Council Hall to Telangana.

The old Assembly building within the Assembly premises, which has been used as the Andhra Pradesh Assembly since 2014, has now been renovated to house the Telangana Legislative Council.

The Revanth Reddy government took up the renovation of the heritage structure as he was keen to have both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council within a single, unified campus.

The restoration work took 18 months, and the state government spent Rs 30 crore on the project to renovate the old Assembly building, an example of Indo-Saracenic architecture where legislative business was once conducted during the Nizam era when Hyderabad was a princely state.

After the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956, it began functioning as the Assembly building.

However, it had fallen into disuse after the inauguration of the new Legislative Assembly building in 1985.

Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, the building was allocated to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. After the Andhra Pradesh Assembly shifted to Amaravati, the heritage structure was disused and slipped into a dilapidated condition.

After the Congress party came to power in 2023, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy decided to renovate the heritage structure to house the Legislative Council.

The restoration work was undertaken by the state government in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC). It included advanced drainage, premium flooring, updated electrical systems, and dedicated chambers for the Chief Minister, Chairman, Vice Chairman, secretariat staff and a media hall.

Council Chairman Sukhender Reddy said the renovated facility mirrors the functional elegance of the national Parliament, providing comprehensive amenities for members, ministers, and officials to ensure a seamless legislative environment.

The government plans to utilise the existing Jubilee Hall for official programmes. There are also plans to construct a new central hall for joint sessions of both the Houses.