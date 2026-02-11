Telecom issues of Arunachal’s Vijaynagar raised in LS; Scindia assures connectivity to every village

New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday stated that the Centre is committed to ensuring mobile and internet connectivity reaches every village across India.

Responding to a query raised by Arunachal East BJP MP Tapir Gao regarding telecom services in Vijayanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Scindia referred to the Union government’s Vibrant Village Programme, which, he said, aims to integrate border villages into the national mainstream.

“The aim of this programme is to create better living conditions and adequate livelihood opportunities for the people of the villages,” Scindia said while addressing the issue.

He noted that Vijaynagar (also spelt Vijoynagar) holds historical significance as it was established in 1965 by Major General Ajit Singh Guraya and is regarded as the First Village of India.

The minister emphasised that the Centre is committed to strengthening telecom infrastructure in the region to ensure better connectivity for residents.

However, Scindia pointed out that laying Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) wiring in the area remains difficult as parts of the region fall under the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

He added that the issue is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court, which has further complicated infrastructure expansion efforts.

Vijaynagar, a remote administrative circle located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, continues to face significant and long-standing telecom infrastructure challenges.

Despite functioning as an administrative centre, the area continues to grapple with what officials and locals describe as “digital darkness” due to the absence of reliable and high-speed mobile network services.

The valley remains largely disconnected from dependable digital communication networks, creating obstacles in accessing essential online services, digital education platforms and banking facilities.

While the Arunachal Pradesh government has been working to expand 4G connectivity across various parts of the state and has connected several border villages under the Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme, remote regions such as Vijaynagar have struggled to benefit from these initiatives.

During the discussion, MP Tapir Gao also highlighted that personnel of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces stationed in Vijayanagar, along with local residents, continue to face major communication challenges and urged the government to take urgent steps to resolve the issue.