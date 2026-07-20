Tension erupts at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during protest march; police deploy barricades

New Delhi: A large number of protesters, who had gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, tried to organise their ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak issue. The situation turned tense as clashes broke out between police and demonstrators, with security personnel attempting to stop them from crossing barricades.

The protest witnessed a heavy security presence, with Delhi Police putting up multiple layers of barricading across the New Delhi district to control the movement of protesters. According to police officials, the protesters gathered at the protest site as crowds continued to swell.

Visuals from the spot showed hundreds of students and young protesters carrying flags and raising slogans. Many protesters were seen attempting to move beyond the barricades, following which police personnel repeatedly pushed them back to maintain order.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at Jantar Mantar, with a riot control vehicle also entering the protest site early on Monday. Authorities also imposed restrictions around the area as the march towards Parliament was planned by the protesters.

Several students reached Jantar Mantar after gathering near Mandi House Metro Station, raising slogans against the Central government while moving towards the protest venue. The demonstration intensified as more students joined the march.

According to reports from the protest site, police used force to stop demonstrators from crossing security barricades, and a lathi charge was also reported during the confrontation between police and protesters.

The situation remained tense as security personnel attempted to prevent protesters from moving towards restricted areas. The Patel Chowk Metro Station, located near Jantar Mantar, was reportedly closed as a precautionary measure amid the demonstration.

Police also deployed signal jammers in and around the protest area, with some protesters claiming that mobile phone connectivity was affected near the venue.

The protest at Jantar Mantar has been going on for over a month, with its main demand being the resignation of the Union Education Minister over allegations related to the NEET paper leak. The protesters have accused the government of failing to ensure transparency in the examination process and have been demanding accountability from those responsible.

The protest comes amid heightened security arrangements in central Delhi, with police maintaining a strict vigil as demonstrators continue their march and raise slogans over the issue.