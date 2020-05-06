Spread the love



















Terrorist killed in Khrew encounter



Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces on Wednesday in Awantipore of South Kashmir that witnessed the late night operation begin as forces surrounded Sharahali Khrew area.

Working on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, police said a joint operation by the army and police was started. As the cordon and search operation began the militants fired at the security forces triggering the encounter, which is still underway.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

This encounter is the third one of the dayin different parts of the valley, as one is underway in Pulwama, where most wanted Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo has been trapped and another in Tral, where one militant was arrested.